National Night Out in Baltimore brings together law enforcement, community

BALTIMORE – It's a big night out for law enforcement.

National Night Out is a community-building effort that promotes relationships between police, businesses and residents in communities across the country.

"I think it's nice to have the police involvement and have the community come together, at least so it's not a negative connotation all the time," said neighbor Akina Thornton.

The annual tradition happens on the first Tuesday of August.

"It's the night where we want community members getting to know the officers that know them," Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

Neighbor Mazza Brown said that relationship is important.

"Understand the people and get to know them, because nobody is going to be willing to talk or talk to somebody who doesn't 'know what they go through," said Brown.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland appeared at the No Boundaries Coalition event and the Western Police District Block Party alongside Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek Barron and Harrison.

"I think the law enforcement engagement with the community is the most important thing that we do, it's the most important way to help fight against crime," said Garland.

The event comes after a violent weekend in Baltimore City. Fourteen people were shot and five killed, including a 17-year-old.

Mayor Brandon Scott said it's events like this that help stop the crime

"It takes a genuine community effort of all of us to take responsibility for what is happening in our neighborhoods and change things for the better," he said.

Although National Night Out is just one evening, the mayor and police commissioner said it's important they continue to have officers come out and meet the community.