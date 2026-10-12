Original artwork featured at National Aquarium in partnership with Baltimore Youth Arts

Baltimore's National Aquarium has unveiled a new interactive art installation in partnership with Baltimore Youth Arts (BYA) that aims to give the public a preview into Baltimore's future.

The installation includes 12 original artwork pieces that depict a journey into the city's future that illustrates "what a healthy Inner Harbor could look like a century from today," said a news release issued by the National Aquarium.

Baltimore Youth Arts is a 12-year-old community-based creative entrepreneurship and workforce development program for youth ages 14-25 who have been impacted by the juvenile justice system. The program has provided over a decade of artistic, entrepreneurial, and leadership opportunities to young people across Baltimore, the news release says.

The program encourages youth to build relationships, hone their artistic talents and collaborate on major projects.

The installation is part of the aquarium's Harbor Wetland exhibit. It features twelve pieces of art designed by 31 BYA students during the spring and summer of 2026. The students worked with aquarium educators and conservationists to answer the question, "what should the future of the Inner Harbor be?" the release said.

"31 unique voices are represented across the project, and the final result is a powerful example of how creative entrepreneurship and mentorship can shape both individual artists and the way our community collectively envisions its future," said Gianna Rodriguez, Founder and Executive Director of BYA.

The pieces make up the second installment of the Harbor Wetland's Future Harbor display. The display features three interactive tumblers that showcase new work by local artists every 2-3 years, said the National Aquarium. The exhibit is free to the public and envisions the harbor in 25, 50, and 100 years through art.

"Harbor Wetlands invites visitors to imagine the many possibilities that our harbor holds, and art plays an important role in sparking that imagination," said Jenny Hamilton, Director of Community Partnership Strategy at the National Aquarium.

"We're thrilled to partner with the National Aquarium to showcase the work of our 2026 Studio Apprentices," said BYA's Rodriguez.