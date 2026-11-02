National Aquarium in Baltimore to cut 30 jobs, cites higher operating costs

The National Aquarium has announced it will cut 30 jobs at the first of next year as part of a major restructuring operation.

The restructuring aims 'to ensure the aquarium remains sustainable and resilient, the animals in our care continue to thrive, and we are able to connect people with nature for generations to come," said a statement sent to employees and the community.

In addition to the 30 positions set to be eliminated, the organizational modifications will also include shifts to department structures, personnel and responsibilities, as well as the creation of several new positions, the statement said.

The organization said there were a number of reasons it decided to undertake the restructuring.

"We are facing the same economic challenges as other organizations in the region and across the United States," according to the statement. "Materials, services, and utilities all cost more, while operating revenue growth has not increased at the same pace."

The 45-year-old National Aquarium remains one of the most-visited attractions in Baltimore, bringing in about 1.2 million guests per year.

The facility -- which is home to more than 10,000 animals -- must operate 24 hours a day. In addition, the aquarium's special habitats use over 2.2 million gallons of water. The National Aquarium is a private, nonprofit organization that does not receive ongoing federal, state or city funding to support its operations.

"Around 70% of our operating revenue comes from visitor experiences," the organization noted. "Your visit to the National Aquarium, ongoing membership, and/or annual donation directly funds the care of our animal population, provides children with science education, and supports the dedicated team of people who make it all possible."

The restructuring strategy "supports longevity and forges a strong path forward for the National Aquarium in fulfilling its mission to connect people with nature to inspire compassion and care for our ocean planet," the statement added.