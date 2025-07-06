National adult kickball tournament returns to Maryland with a boom for Fourth of July weekend

A National adult kickball tournament returned to Maryland this weekend and was it streamed on ESPN3.

The MARS TurfWars brought kickball teams from around the country to Elkridge in Howard County.

This was the second time MARS brought the kickball tournament to Maryland. In 2024, the tournament was held in Prince George's County.

According to the Turf Wars Kickball website, this is the top adult kickball brand in the country, and he first and only kickball organization to be played in full on an ESPN station.

Maryland's kickball tournament

Four competitive divisions, with dozens of teams, were playing on Saturday, July 5, and Sunday, July 7.

MARS partners with the Maryland Sports Commission to bring the sport to the state.

Graham Whaples, the project administrator for the Maryland Sports Commission, said the kickball tournament brings a nice economic boom to the region.

"We got folks coming from all over the country," Whaples said. "They're staying in hotels, they're going out to restaurants, and that's a huge impact that we have here, especially over the holiday weekend."