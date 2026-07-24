Naked man caught roaming around Canton may soon be off the streets

A naked nightwalker could soon be off the streets of Canton after a woman who's encountered the man says Baltimore Police told her they have identified him and are working to make an arrest.

"I know this isn't the most pressing issue, but I've been contacted by them, and they've identified him at least," Samantha Pollitt told WJZ.

Pollitt says she can't wait for an arrest to be made, telling WJZ that the community will feel safer and that, if needed, the man who has been doing this for months can get the help he needs.

"Before he was at least wearing a shirt, and now, he's just walking the streets completely naked, and you can tell there's probably drinking, [or] something involved, and if he needs help, I want him to get help," she explained.

The man has been caught on camera by neighbors like Pollitt, roaming nude on Foster Avenue and surrounding streets in minimal to no clothing.

Now, police have told Pollitt he is known to them, charges are being drawn, and an arrest is coming.

He has not been identified publicly yet.

"[I] would love to not deal with him anymore, especially because the first time, okay, maybe it's a drunk person. The second and third time, I'm like, 'That's weird.' Seven times is a lot," Pollitt said.

She and her neighbors say they're glad to hear the news of a pending arrest and hope it could protect the safety of the neighborhood and the man, too.

Since she's sounded the alarm, the community has come together to help look out for one another.

"So many people have offered to walk me home and have submitted videos to me, and I know this isn't the biggest crime in Baltimore, but I've gotten a lot of help from the community of Canton," she added.

WJZ has reached out to police about when they may publicly identify the man and the possibility of an arrest.