MVA releases new rookie driver materials to assist motorists and instructors

If you're learning to drive and hope to get your license soon, updated materials could help you simplify the process.

Earlier this month, the Motor Vehicle Administration announced an update to the Maryland Rookie Driver curriculum.

The goal is to make the information clearer, more accessible, and more engaging for new motorists.

WJZ took a closer look at the new materials which provide information about work zone safety, technology in modern vehicles, and help improve driver education in classrooms.

The MVA got input from safety advocates and consulted with driving schools to develop the curriculum.

These changes represent the first comprehensive update since 2017.

MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer says the "updated curriculum gives instructors new tools and students information that reflects the realities they will encounter on today's roads."

To access the updated Maryland Rookie Driver Manual, visit this website.

Other MVA driver safety videos included in the new curriculum can be found here.