Mural memorializing Key Bridge collapse victims vandalized

BALTIMORE - A mural memorializing the victims of the Key Bridge collapse was vandalized overnight Friday.

Roberto Marquez, the artist from Dallas, Texas, said he returned to work on his second mural Saturday morning when he noticed the damage.

He shared a video with WJZ of the mural on Fort Smallwood Road with large holes cut into multiple canvases and broken support beams.

"I pulled up and the first thing I saw was those big holes and I was surprised," said Marquez, who said there was no damage when he left Friday evening. "We have seven panels altogether and only two were saved. The others were damaged."

The work honored the six construction workers -- Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, Dorlian Castillo Cabrera, Maynor Suazo-Sandoval, Miguel Luna, Jose Lopez and Carlos Hernandez -- who died when a cargo ship crashed into the bridge, causing it to collapse on March 26.

Marquez said the work on this second mural took him about three days, and now, he won't be able to finish.

"All of this work literally is blood out of the victims, tears from the victims' families and many other people, and sweat from many other people who contributed," Marquez said. "Even though it wasn't a pleasant end to it, there are a lot of people who cooperated, and I want to thank them all. Hopefully, we get to see each other some time and they can see that I tried my best to do something for them."

WJZ's Dennis Valera spoke with Marquez on Thursday about his efforts in making the second mural.

The original mural has been placed in storage along Key Highway. When that happened, the victims' families told Marquez they'd like to see another mural for their loved ones.

"I didn't feel good because this was a mural that was going to be more connected to the victims' relatives because they asked me if I could do something, especially for them," Marquez said. "It kind of touched me real strong."

Marquez has been in talks with the Baltimore Museum of Industry, the Washington Smithsonian and the American Visionary Museum to take the original mural, but nothing's been finalized.

The crosses, flags and other elements of the tribute are staying at the memorial site.