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Multiple trailers catch fire at Baltimore County tire shop, prompting a two-alarm response

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
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Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

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Multiple trailers filled with tires caught fire at a Baltimore County tire service shop on Tuesday.

Firefighters battled the two-alarm fire in 90-plus degree temperatures at Pulaski Tire Service in the 7800 block of Pulaski Highway in Rosedale.

Crews arrived to find the trailers with tires burning, with smoke billowing in the air.

No injuries were reported, officials said. No buildings caught fire.

Firefighters are telling drivers in the area of Pulaski Highway to expect delays.

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