Multiple Montgomery County schools under shelter in place
BALTIMORE -- Five schools in Montgomery County are under a shelter in place during a police investigation Tuesday afternoon, police said.
It is unclear what the circumstances of the investigation are.
The schools are:
- Watkins Mill High School
- Watkins Mill Elementary School
- Montgomery Village Middle School
- Whetstone Elementary School
- Stedwick Elementary School
