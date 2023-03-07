Watch CBS News
Multiple Montgomery County schools under shelter in place

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Five schools in Montgomery County are under a shelter in place during a police investigation Tuesday afternoon, police said. 

It is unclear what the circumstances of the investigation are. 

The schools are:

  • Watkins Mill High School
  • Watkins Mill Elementary School 
  • Montgomery Village Middle School
  • Whetstone Elementary School
  • Stedwick Elementary School 
First published on March 7, 2023 / 1:34 PM

