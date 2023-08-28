Multiple homes damaged in Harwood fire

BALTIMORE -- A two-alarm fire left multiple houses damaged in the Harwood neighborhood Monday morning, Baltimore Fire officials said.

Units responded around 11 a.m. to the scene at the 500 block of East 26th Street near Greenmount Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters found "very heavy" fire conditions at the back of one home.

As firefighters worked, the blaze spread to two adjacent homes, according to a Baltimore Fire Department spokesperson.

One of the three homes was occupied and it was evacuated. No injuries have been reported.

As of noon the fire was under control, officials said, but the structural integrity of the building may be compromised, officials said. Precautions for a possible collapse have been made.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story and will be updated.