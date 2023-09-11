Watch CBS News
Local News

Multiple children injured in Harford County bus crash

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Monday morning news roundup: September 11, 2023
Your Monday morning news roundup: September 11, 2023 01:13

BALTIMORE -- Eleven children and an adult were injured in a crash involving a bus Monday morning in Bel Air, Maryland State Police said. 

Troopers responded around 8:30 a.m. to the area of Emmorton Road and Bel Air South for the crash, which police said involved a bus and a van. 

Police said ten children were taken to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Center in Bel Air, police said. The driver of the van and another child were taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore. 

The conditions of those injured were not immediately clear. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 11, 2023 / 9:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.