Multiple children injured in Harford County bus crash

BALTIMORE -- Eleven children and an adult were injured in a crash involving a bus Monday morning in Bel Air, Maryland State Police said.

Troopers responded around 8:30 a.m. to the area of Emmorton Road and Bel Air South for the crash, which police said involved a bus and a van.

Police said ten children were taken to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Center in Bel Air, police said. The driver of the van and another child were taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore.

The conditions of those injured were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story and will be updated.