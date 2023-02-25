MTA to host public hearings on proposed toll lane extensions and plan to increase toll fees

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transportation Authority Board will host public hearings regarding its plans to extend toll lanes and increase toll fees, according to transportation officials.

During the hearings, officials will discuss a proposed plan to extend express toll lanes on the northbound side of I-95. Also, they will discuss the toll rate range setting for ramps along I-695, transportation officials said.

Two of the hearings will be in person and the third one will be virtual, transportation officials said.

The in-person hearings will be held between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Feb. 27 and March 6, according to transportation officials.

The virtual hearing will abide by the same time frame, but it is scheduled for March 2, transportation officials said.

Anyone can attend the meeting so long as they arrive between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., according to transportation officials.

Registration for public testimony will stop at 7:30 p.m., transportation officials said.

During these hearings, transportation officials will:

Notify the public that the proposed toll rate ranges for the I-95 ETL Northbound Extension (Section 200) and I-695 ramps match the toll rate ranges already set for the open/existing I-95 ETL facility (Section 100).

Provide opportunity to discuss the proposed toll rate ranges with MDTA staff.

Provide opportunity to comment for the official record, which will be considered by the MDTA Board Members as part of their final decision making process.

The Maryland Transportation Authority Board will accept public comments on the plan between now and April 13, 2023, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority's website.