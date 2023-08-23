MTA Police seeking to identify suspect in Baltimore bus operator assault
BALTIMORE -- The MDOT Maryland Transit Administration Police are seeking to identify a man in connection with an assault on a bus operator, the agency said Wednesday.
The assault occurred on June 20, in the 1300 block of Edison Highway in Baltimore.
The suspect attempted to board a LocalLink 22 bus at the same location.
Anyone with information is asked to contact MTA Police at 410-454-7720
