MTA Police searching for person who assaulted bus driver

BALTIMORE — The MDOT Maryland Transit Administration police are seeking to identity a person in connection to an assault on an MTA bus driver, MTA said Thursday.

MDOT MTA

The assault happened on January 11, in the 700 block of North Rolling Road. The assailant boarded a CityLink Pink bus in the 4800 block of Sinclar Lane, MTA said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Captain Kenneth Combs of the MTA Police Special Operations Division, at 410-453-7720.