Watch CBS News
Local News

MTA Police searching for person who assaulted bus driver

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — The MDOT Maryland Transit Administration police are seeking to identity a person in connection to an assault on an MTA bus driver, MTA said Thursday.

screenshot-2023-03-09-124728.jpg
MDOT MTA

The assault happened on January 11, in the 700 block of North Rolling Road.  The assailant boarded a CityLink Pink bus in the 4800 block of Sinclar Lane, MTA said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Captain Kenneth Combs of the MTA Police Special Operations Division, at 410-453-7720. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 1:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.