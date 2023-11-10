MTA offers free rides to military veterans, active-duty members

MTA offers free rides to military veterans and those who serve in the military

MTA offers free rides to military veterans and those who serve in the military

MTA offers free rides to military veterans and those who serve in the military

BALTIMORE -- To honor those who have served, the Maryland Transit Administration will offer free rides to all U.S. military veterans, active-duty military members, and members of the National Guard and Reserves on Saturday.

The "ride for free" offer applies to local buses, metro subway, light rail trains, MARC trains, and commuter buses, according to the Maryland Transit Administration.

To take advantage of the Veterans Day offer, a person must simply show a valid ID issued by the Department of Defense, an ID issued by the Department of Veterans Affairs, or a Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration Veteran designation on a driver's license or state ID.

"Recognizing the selfless service of our veterans and military personnel, we proudly offer a day of free transit," Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold said. "It is our heartfelt way of thanking these incredible individuals for their dedication and sacrifice."