Blind and low-vision Maryland residents are demanding answers from the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) after changes to its Call-A-Ride reservation system disrupted transportation for people who rely on the service to get to work, school, medical appointments and other essential destinations.

Members of the National Federation of the Blind of Maryland met with MTA officials Wednesday night to share their concerns about the new reservation system, which provides transportation for people with disabilities and mobility limitations.

The meeting came less than two weeks after the system's launch, as frustration continues among riders who say the changes have made scheduling rides difficult and, in some cases, left them without reliable transportation.

Riders say they weren't consulted about changes

National Federation of the Blind of Maryland President Ronza Othman said the community was not consulted before the changes were implemented.

"Somebody made a decision about us without talking to us, and that's why we are here in this messy situation," Othman said.

Othman said the service is essential for people who depend on it and that the changes were made without adequate warning or a backup plan.

"For us, this service is not a convenience. It's a lifeline," Othman said. "When we, with no warning and no backup plan, have it just yanked from us, the ripples are far and wide."

Riders have reported missed appointments, uncertainty about whether scheduled rides will arrive and additional financial burdens as they try to find alternative transportation.

Call-A-Ride user Qualik Ford said some riders were even hesitant to attend Wednesday's meeting because they worried they might not have a reliable way to get home.

"I mean, there were people that were afraid to come to this meeting, where we are advocating for change, because they were afraid they were going to be stuck here," Ford said.

MTA says it is listening to riders' concerns

MTA Administrator Tony Bridges attended the meeting and said the agency is listening to riders' concerns.

"We definitely want people to know that we are listening. We hear you. The concerns are definitely being taken into account, and we want to get better," Bridges said. "We're going to get better because we have to get better for the people that use our service."

The MTA attributed the transition to a new reservation system to a procurement process that brought in a new vendor and technology platform. An agency representative said the transition presented an opportunity to improve how the MTA measures the program's performance, while acknowledging that challenges have emerged.

Riders who spoke with WJZ after the meeting described the new system as inaccessible and difficult to use. While some expressed hope that the agency will address the problems, they also questioned why the changes were made without first seeking input from the people who depend on the service.

The MTA said it is continuing to work to resolve the issues.

For riders who rely on Call-A-Ride to maintain their independence and access essential services, questions remain about whether the system will become reliable and accessible again.