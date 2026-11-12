MTA's Call-A-Ride program faces major issues as people struggle to get critical rides

Seniors who rely on the Maryland Transit Administration's Call-A-Ride service say recent changes to the program are making it harder to get to critical medical appointments, surgeries and other essential destinations.

Several riders told WJZ they have experienced long wait times, missed pickups and reservations that remain pending, raising concerns about whether they can count on the service for reliable transportation.

Call-A-Ride provides transportation for Maryland residents with disabilities or mobility limitations that prevent them from using traditional public transportation.

Earlier this month, the MTA changed its reservation system, requiring customers to use an automated phone system to book rides. But frequent users say the transition has created significant challenges.

"People's lives depend on this"

"Frustrating is an understatement. People's lives depend on this," said Patricia Stallworth.

For many seniors, the service is more than a convenience. It is their primary way of getting to doctor's appointments, medical treatments and other important commitments.

"We are talking seniors, not young people who can go and hop a bus or afford to use Lyft or Uber. We can't afford that," Stallworth said.

Charles Skinner told WJZ that his neighbor missed a scheduled eye surgery after her ride never arrived.

"She had surgery on Monday for her eyes and she had it scheduled to pick her up, and they never came, so she could not go to her surgery," Skinner said.

Skinner, who is battling cancer, also relies on Call-A-Ride to get to his own medical appointments. He said he has numerous appointments and depends on the service to get there.

"We have doctors' appointments to get to. I have 15, and I depend on the car to take me there," Skinner said.

MTA acknowledges problems with new system

WJZ contacted the MTA about the complaints. In a statement, the agency acknowledged that riders have experienced difficulties during the transition.

"We know the transition to the new Call-A-Ride program has been frustrating for many riders, and we're sorry," the agency said.

The MTA said riders have booked more than 2,100 trips through the new system. The agency attributed some of the initial problems to an issue with a phone provider that created a backlog, but said that issue has since been resolved.

However, riders say problems are continuing.

One customer told WJZ they made a reservation at 9 a.m., but the trip was still listed as pending at noon. The ride never arrived.

Riders worry about missing critical medical care

Others say the uncertainty is especially concerning for people who need transportation for time-sensitive medical care, including dialysis.

"Consider your audience. Consider the people that are ill. Consider those who have to get to dialysis. If I'm going to the hospital, I can't wait 30 to 45 minutes and wonder if the ride is coming," Stallworth said.

The MTA said it is monitoring the program's performance daily and adjusting schedules to reduce late and missed pickups.