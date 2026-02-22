Mr. Trash Wheel calls for artists for his "Earth Day Birthday"

Mr. Trash Wheel is calling artists to be creative and participate in an art show at this year's "Earth Day Birthday."

The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore's Mr. Trash Wheel wants artists of all ages and skill levels to capture the magic of Mr. Trash Wheel or a member of his family (Professor Trash Wheel, Capt. Trash Wheel or Gwynnda the Good Wheel of the West.

The submission can be a painting, sculpting, photograph or digitally created.

Selected pieces of art inspired by the Trash Wheel family will be on display, and if your artwork is chose, you will get a free ticket to the party.

The deadline for submission is April 1, 2026.

For more information on how to enter the contest, visit this website.

What is Mr. Trash Wheel?

Mr. Trash Wheel sits in Baltimore's Inner Harbor. It uses its conveyor belt to suck up litter to prevent it from going into the Chesapeake Bay.

With it's googly eyes, it has become a Baltimore landmark.

Mr. Trash Wheel was invented by John Kellett in 2008, and a larger version of the character was launched in 2014. The concept expanded to include family members in Baltimore's harbor, including Professor Trash Wheel, Capt. Trash Wheel, and Gwynnda the Good Wheel of the West.

Here is more information on Mr. Trash Wheel.