Increase in Mpox cases reported in Baltimore, though risk to public remains low

Baltimore health officials reported a "notable increase" in Mpox cases so far this year. However, the risk to the general public is low, officials said.

Between Jan. 1 and Nov. 20, the health department recorded 24 Mpox cases in the city, with more than half occurring since Sept. 1. In 2024, there were seven cases reported in Baltimore, according to officials.

During the peak of a global Mpox outbreak in 2022, 241 cases were reported in Baltimore between July 2022 and December 2022, health officials said. The virus has remained at low levels since the fall of 2022.

"The risk of mpox to the general population remains very low," Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Taylor said. "We do not mean to alarm anybody. However, we wanted to ensure the public was aware of this increase in cases, especially so that people at higher risk of being exposed to mpox can take actions to protect themselves."

What is Mpox?

Mpox is caused by a virus that can be spread through sexual contact or close exposure, like sharing household items, according to health officials.

Gay and bisexual men and those who have multiple sexual partners are at a higher risk for Mpox infection, health officials said.

The infection can cause a painful rash and lesions that can last two to four weeks. Symptoms can also include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and rectal pain.

According to health officials, most people recover from Mpox without serious complications. However, those with weakened immune systems may see more serious health complications.

There are two types of Mpox virus: Clade I and Clade II. Health officials said Clade II causes milder symptoms and has been circulating at low levels in the U.S. since the 2022 outbreak.

Clade I causes more severe symptoms, and a small number of cases were identified in California in October 2025. It was the first time that a person with Clade I did not have a history of international travel.

No cases of Clade I have been identified in Baltimore, health officials said.

Mpox vaccines are available through the Baltimore City Health Department's Sexual Health and Wellness clinics or through your primary care provider.

Mpox cases in Maryland

Since the 2022 outbreak, Maryland has recorded 857 Mpox cases, according to data from the State Department of Health. Three deaths were reported in the state due to Mpox.

Baltimore City and Prince George's County saw most of the positive cases, with 32% reported in the city and 31% reported in Prince George's County, data shows.

In Anne Arundel County, a total of 44 cases have been recorded since the outbreak started. Baltimore County has recorded 77 cases and Howard County has recorded 23 cases.

Across Maryland, 12,937 people have been vaccinated from Mpox, health data shows.