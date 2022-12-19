Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital hosts holiday toy giveaway

BALTIMORE -- Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital hosted its 9th Annual Holiday Toy Shop over the weekend.

Families received free toys by partaking in the event in person or via a drive-through shopping experience.

"This is, again, very important because even in post-COVID lots of families are in financial distress," one participant said. "So, if we can come together as a community and alleviate that distress, that is the best gift we could give this holiday season."

Each year the event attracts more than 500 patient family members and community members. During that time, about 20,000 toys are distributed.

This year, there were special appearances by the Oriole bird, Santa and his wife, Mrs. Claus.