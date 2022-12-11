Watch CBS News
Mount St. Mary's knocks off Loyola (MD) 51-34

/ AP

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Jedy Cordilia had 12 points in Mount St. Mary's 51-34 win over Loyola (MD) on Saturday night.

Cordilia had six rebounds for the Mountaineers (5-6). Xavier Lipscomb scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Jaylin Gibson recorded nine points and finished 3 of 5 from the field.

Chris Kuzemka led the Greyhounds (4-7) in scoring, finishing with nine points. Deon Perry added nine points for Loyola (MD). Markese Redding also had four points.

December 10, 2022

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

