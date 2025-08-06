Maryland town works to secure storm drains after child was trapped, drowned in flash flooding

Family members of a 13-year-old boy who drowned after being trapped in an open storm drain during flash floods on Thursday, July 31, in the town of Mount Airy, Maryland, are demanding action.

They want those drains covered and believe the child's death could have been prevented.

A temporary grate has been placed over the drain where Mason Kearns lost his life, but it is not secure and is not the permanent solution the family wants.

Mount Airy's mayor promised an evaluation of all storm drains in the town during a recent council meeting.

Aunt's emotional plea

Allison Eggleston, who is Mason Kearns' aunt, told the town council that her nephew's drowning could have been prevented.

She pleaded with officials to do something to cover dangerous and open storm drains like the one where her 13-year-old nephew died.

"Mason wasn't playing in a drainage ditch," Eggleston said. "He was simply walking on what he thought to be safe ground. This tragedy could have happened to any child that lived or played in that vicinity. Why doesn't a drainpipe that could easily fit a small adult not have a sturdy grate over it?"

Eggleston cited a ProPublica investigation revealing at least 36 deaths over six years across the country.

"Many others and I have reached out to the [homeowners' association] about our issue, and it gets pawned off to the town, and still nothing has been done," Eggleston said. "Nothing has been done. There have been no answers. It's just a matter of time before another innocent child dies."

Numerous rescuers worked in water up to their waists as they desperately tried to save her nephew.

"It was an absolute river running through that area. Rescuing Mason in time was impossible," Eggleston said. "Instead, it quickly turned into a recovery mission for our sweet, innocent 13-year-old boy who was just standing in the grass feet away from his home. It's nauseating to think about. Not only do these storm drains not have grates on them, but also, they are poorly maintained."

Mayor promises action

Mount Airy's mayor promised to work with private property owners to secure drains. He said he is launching an inclement weather task force as floods become more common and severe.

"While it is not our land, it is our responsibility to look out for the safety of our citizens," Mayor Larry Hushour said. "The town staff has been directed to look at every drainage pipe."

Hushour also expressed condolences and said, "It is regrettable to me as mayor and to our town council that sometimes tragedy is what brings the best out in our town."

Almost $60,000 has been raised online to benefit Kearns' family.

"The objective is to find out what happened, why it happened and what can be done so this never happens again," Councilmember Stephen Domotor said.

Kearns' aunt stressed she does not want to place blame.

"It won't change anything," Eggleston told the council. "Mason is never coming back. But this town is responsible for finding out who failed Mason and all who loved him—taking accountability for their part in action and holding other parties to proper standards and fixing the issue. I'm not going to let my nephew's death be in vain."

Desperate rescue efforts

Maggie McBain described how she tried to rescue Kearns moments after he became trapped inside the drain.

She recounted to WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren what she told his mother and brother.

"I'm going to hold my breath, and I'm going to go under and put my leg up, and when you see my leg flop up, grab me and yank and pull," she said. "And we couldn't do it. …I started getting sucked in, and I almost pushed him in further."

She still has bruises.

McBain said this tragedy did not have to happen.

"100% preventable. This place has just gotten lucky that it hasn't already happened in the last 25 years," McBain said.