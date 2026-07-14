Mount Airy Mayor resigns for grandpa duty: "My family needs me"

The Mayor of Mount Airy, a town in Carroll County, announced that he will retire at the end of the summer.

Larry Hushour announced in a Youtube video posted to Mount Airy's Facebook , that he would retire on August 31, 2026.

This will cause a special election to be held in the Fall to fill the remainder of his term through May of 2029.

Mayor Hushour stated his primary reasons for vacating the seat are his family's needs in relation to a new grandson.

"In January, Mary and I were fortunate enough to gain a grandson named Alex. Now Mary and I are helping with daycare and we do that about 3 days a week when I'm not flying," said Hushour.

Mayor Hushour is also a commercial pilot, but has said that between his grandson and flying, he has little time to commit to his mayoral duties.

"I haven't been able to perform to the standard that I think I should be performing the job as mayor and that's not good fair for the staff and my family needs me."

Mayor Hushour says even though its unfortunate he is resigning, the silver lining is getting to watch his grandson grow up.

"The joyous part is that we have a grandson and were going to be taking care of our grandson and I want to be there to watch him as he takes his first steps and as he learns to actually eat something solid and grows up as a young toddler."

The town's Board of Elections will post information on a special election after convening in the coming month.