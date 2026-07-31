Mount Airy community raising money for storm alert system 1 year after teen was swept into drain

The community in Mount Airy, Maryland is raising funds for two storm sirens to alert neighbors of imminent weather threats and prevent tragedy from striking again.

One year ago on July 31, 2025, 13-year-old Mason Kearns died after he was swept into a drainpipe during a flash flood near his Mount Airy home.

A storm drain tank overflowed into the grassy area where Kearns was playing with his brother. The teenager was found around 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Watersville Road.

Mount Airy storm siren project

The community in Mount Airy, Maryland is raising funds for two storm sirens to alert neighbors of imminent weather threats. CBS News Baltimore

Earlier this year, Mount Airy's Council pledged to put up two storm sirens to warn neighbors of imminent weather threats. As the town waits for grant funding, one neighbor says he started a nonprofit with the Carroll County Community Foundation to raise funds for the project, which is estimated to cost about $100,000.

"If that siren system had been [in place], and we had educated the public, these people won't be outside, this child wouldn't have been outside," Joshua Marks said. "I love this town, and I want to give back to it."

Two rotating sirens would be mounted on either end of the town to alert neighbors of weather threats like tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and flash flooding. Marks began his effort to get these sirens years ago after a tornado struck the town in 2018.

Ellicott City has a similar system in place.

Marks said poor cell coverage in the rural parts of the town means not everyone gets alerts on their phones.

"The sirens will be the catch-all. You hear the siren, you know you got to run, and you better get inside," Marks added.

His efforts intensified after deadly flooding in Central Texas last year, just weeks before Kearns' death on July 31. Since then, he says more community members have been on board with the project.

Marks says they are hoping to bring the cost down to around $85,000.

The council said the money for the project would be included in the next budget. Local officials confirm to CBS Baltimore that the town has applied for some grant funding, with several requests still pending. It plans to use town funds, donations being raised by the Storm Siren Task Force, as well as funding from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and the Mount Airy Disaster Relief Fund.

Marks says $12,000 has been pledged to the storm siren project, which is run through the Carroll County Community Foundation. His fundraising goal is $50,000, with the town covering the rest. Donations are tax deductible for individuals or businesses who participate.

The town is waiting for technical specifications before an installation schedule is created. It is hoping to have more details in September.

Kearns family pushes for change

In the wake of the teen's death, the Kearns family pushed for Mason's Law, mandating the marking, guarding and grading of drainpipes in the state.

The law was passed by the General Assembly this year and goes into effect Oct. 1.

State Sen. Karen Lewis Young said Mason's Law requires the installation of Standard Yard Inlets, Raised Grate Yard Inlets or Trash Rack Grating on drainage pipes that are 12 inches or larger.

"Inlets are widely recognized as the safe, standard way of draining water while preventing people from being swept into the drainage system. Trash Racks similarly prevent people from being trapped and offer increased surface area to prevent blockages," Young said in a statement Friday. "These three options were included for their low-cost designs that would prevent drowning hazards and enable municipalities to select an option most suited for each drain's condition."

Kearns' aunt spoke about the family's effort last year.

"State highway administrations and Department of Transportation agencies offer guidelines. Recommendations and guidelines are not law," Allison Eggleston said.

Mount Airy also acted, grating off pipes in the town.

"I think it's 2,000 was the estimate of pipes that they had to check, and they went out and did that and found I think it was 49 that needed some sort of remediation," Doug Alexander, spokesperson for the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company, told CBS Baltimore.

"We are proud to have passed this legislation in Mason's honor and deeply appreciate the advice and cooperation of Mason's family and the Town of Mt. Airy. We hope these efforts will prevent similar tragedies," Young said in Friday's statement.

Devastating recovery operation

When first responders arrived, the water was chest to waist deep as crews tried to pull the teen from the drain. Two firefighters grabbed hold of his arms but could not pull him through the rushing water.

Water overflowed from a large retention pond and swept Kearns away. Within minutes, it pushed the 13-year-old boy into the drain, which was not covered by a grate.

"Our members worked so hard at that incident, trying to make a save which couldn't be made," Alexander added.

They worked to pump out as much water as they could — and were eventually able to grab him, but he did not survive.

Mason's legacy

Kearns is remembered for his love of skateboarding, always wanting to be outside. His family spoke at a vigil last summer.

"It's such an empty hole now in the world," Bonnie Errico, his grandmother, said. "Mason was a firecracker. He loved animals. He loved skateboarding."

His aunt said she remembers her nephew telling her that whenever he felt sad, he would grab his skateboard, call a friend, and be outside, which always lifted his spirits.

"He could be found anywhere here in town or anywhere he went with a hat, an AirPod, and his skateboard. There was nowhere he'd rather be than outside," Eggleston added.