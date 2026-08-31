Mount Airy, Maryland man arrested on child pornography charges

A Mount Airy man has been arrested on charges related to the possession of child pornography.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said the arrest of 66-year-old Barry Strong came after an investigation into the solicitation and possession of child pornography.

Deputies responded on July 29, 2026, to the 11700 block of Old National Pike in New Market, after receiving information about suspected online criminal activity. Deputies made contact with Strong and initiated an investigation into the suspected possession and solicitation of child pornography.

A search warrant was issued on July 31, 2026, and deputies responded to the 12300 block of Catoctin View Drive in Mount Airy. Numerous electronic devices and storage media were recovered and submitted as evidence as part of the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

On August 21, Strong was indicted by a Frederick County Grand Jury on one count of solicitation of child pornography and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Strong was located and arrested last Friday, and was transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Sergeant Redman at 301-600-1046.