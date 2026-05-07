Mother's Day Weekend across Maryland has mix of showers and sun

A more active weather pattern has developed across the southern and eastern United States. There are multiple chances of needed rainfall in Maryland's forecast within the next seven days.

Refreshingly cool weather returns to Maryland

Any of the early morning sprinkles and showers that impacted areas along and east of I-95 have ended. Look for clouds to gradually give way to sunshine from mid to late morning. Skies should be partly to mostly sunny this afternoon with a cool breeze out of the north at 10 to 20 mph. Highs will top out in the middle 60s.

A stay shower is possible this evening with a reinforcing shot of cooler air arriving. Otherwise look for mostly clear conditions during the overnight with chilly temperatures. Overnight lows will fall into the middle to upper 40s.

Fantastic Friday across Baltimore

We're looking at a beautiful weather day on Friday! The forecast includes a partly cloudy sky and refreshing breeze. It may get a little gusty, with occasional gusts of wind up to 30 MPH.

Despite a chilly start to Friday morning, with temperatures in the 40s, high temperatures will rebound into the upper 60s Friday afternoon. A couple of sprinkles or isolated gusty showers are possible along and north of the Pennsylvania state line during the afternoon hours.

Mix of showers and sunshine for Mother's Day Weekend forecast

Mother's Day Weekend, overall, is looking decent.

Saturday will be the more unsettled weather day. We'll see abundant clouds and a few rounds of showers; wettest in the morning. Temperatures will top out in the lower 70s on Saturday afternoon. Saturday evening and night should dry out nicely if you have outdoor plans.

At this time, Mother's Day looks to be the pick of the weekend. Plan on a partly cloudy sky and afternoon temperatures climbing into upper 70s to around 80°. The weather during the daylight hours of Sunday looks dry. We'll have to keep a close eye on Sunday evening as another disturbance arrives from the west. If this system arrives any faster, showers will move in as early as Mother's Day afternoon. Right now, trends favor the chance of rain not increasing until the dinner hour and beyond.

Either way, another batch of rain moves into the area Sunday night. This rainfall will be incredibly beneficial to our severe drought situation. The rain should begin to taper off sometime midday Monday, followed by clearing and a cooler breeze Monday evening into Tuesday.

Continue to check back in with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team for fresh updates.