Mother pleads for information on son gone missing after landlord dispute

BALTIMORE — A man from Northeast Baltimore has been missing since September last year, and his disappearance came after he filed criminal charges against his landlord, according to his family.

Darryl Wiggins, who was renting a home on Wyanoake Avenue, has not been heard from since he returned to the property. His mother, Diana Baines, is appealing to the public for information about her son's whereabouts.

Yesterday, Baltimore Police and Homicide Detectives re-released a photo of Wiggins, urging anyone with information about his disappearance to come forward. As Mother's Day approaches, his absence resonates even more profoundly.

"Two days from now is Mother's Day, and it's just another day that I don't get to speak to him, and the end of the month is his birthday," Baines said.

Wiggins was last seen or heard from on September 2, 2022, at his rented home in Northeast Baltimore. "He was supposed to meet a friend there, and the friend kept calling and never talked to him again," Baines shared.

She detailed the events leading up to her son's disappearance. Wiggins had a dispute with his landlord, who allegedly removed his belongings from the home and changed the locks. However, after a court ruled in Wiggins' favor, affirming that his rent was paid and he had a legal right to stay there, he planned to replace the door with the help of a friend.

"Like I said, he was supposed to meet up with his friend later that evening to replace the door, and no one has ever heard from him again. He's not been active on social media, he never read any text messages, his phone was turned off on September second," Baines said.

Despite remaining hopeful, Baines said investigators have not yet searched the property where her son was last seen or contacted the landlord involved in the rent dispute. "Question them because it's their property, regardless of what transpired or what didn't transpire, you have to know something about a person that was living in your house," she urged.

In her plea for her son's safe return, Baines remembers Wiggins as kind, selfless, and generous. "Baby, just call me, let me know that you're okay - it's hard not knowing where you're at - it hurts," she said.

Raised by Baines as a single mother, Wiggins shares a strong bond with his family, and his mother believes that he would not willingly leave his family worried without a serious reason.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Darryl Wiggins is asked to call Metro Crimestoppers.