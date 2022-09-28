Watch CBS News
'Family members now fear the worst': Missing Baltimore man last heard from Sept. 2

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore family is asking for help in finding a 33-year-old man who has been reported missing for more than three weeks.

Darryl Wiggins II, 33, was last heard from by his family on Sept. 2.

His family members now fear the worst, according to Baltimore Police.

Wiggins, from the 600 block of Wynoke Avenue, is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Wiggins does not suffer from any mental illness and does not have any health problems.

Anyone who has seen and or knows of the whereabouts of Wiggins is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.

First published on September 28, 2022 / 11:20 AM

