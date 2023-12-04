Mother charged with murder in death of 3-year-old son in Bel Air

BALTIMORE -- A woman is accused of killing her three-year-old son Sunday morning in Bel Air, Maryland, police said.

Gloria Hughes, a 37-year-old woman from Morganton, North Carolina, is charged with first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

Police said an off-duty Harford County Sheriff's Deputy was driving on the 400 block of Main Street when he saw Hughes standing in the street, holding the lifeless toddler.

Bel Air Police officers responded around 5:30 a.m. to the scene. The child was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6 a.m., police said.

Hughes was charged based on "significant evidence," police said, which includes video evidence. No additional suspects were named.

The investigation remains active.