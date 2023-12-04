Watch CBS News
Local News

Mother charged with murder in death of 3-year-old son in Bel Air

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Monday morning news roundup: December 4, 2023
Your Monday morning news roundup: December 4, 2023 02:59

BALTIMORE -- A woman is accused of killing her three-year-old son Sunday morning in Bel Air, Maryland, police said. 

Gloria Hughes, a 37-year-old woman from Morganton, North Carolina, is charged with first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. 

Police said an off-duty Harford County Sheriff's Deputy was driving on the 400 block of Main Street when he saw Hughes standing in the street, holding the lifeless toddler. 

Bel Air Police officers responded around 5:30 a.m. to the scene. The child was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6 a.m., police said. 

Hughes was charged based on "significant evidence," police said, which includes video evidence. No additional suspects were named. 

The investigation remains active. 

Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital producer at CBS News Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains WJZ's website and social media, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

First published on December 4, 2023 / 10:19 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.