Mosquitos in Laurel test positive for the West Nile Virus, MDH says

BALTIMORE -- Mosquitoes that tested positive for the West Nile Virus (WNV) were trapped in Laurel, the city announced in a statement Thursday.

According to the Maryland Department of Health, the mosquitoes were found at Highpoint Trail and Overlook Way, and Oxford Drive and Northlake Court.

The West Nile Virus is spread by the bite of infected mosquitoes to both birds and humans. While most people exposed don't get sick, about 20% will experience symptoms, according to the World Health Organization.

Symptoms include headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea, and fatigue.

Several tips are suggested in order to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes:

Remove standing water. Emptying out water that collects in toys, tires, trash cans, buckets, clogged rain gutters and plant pots will prevent mosquitoes a place to lay their eggs and reproduce.

Keep all swimming pools chlorinated and filtered. Backyard ponds should include fish to control mosquito larvae.

Minimize time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair.

Wear long sleeves and pants.

Create a barrier to mosquito bites by covering up.

Consider using EPA-registered repellent such as those containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol or 2-undecanone.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure and to protect infants when outdoors

The city of Laurel said that the MDA will be conducting an unscheduled spraying on August 20.



