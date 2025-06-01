Morton's solid start propels Orioles past White Sox 3-2 for three-game sweep

Charlie Morton pitched effectively into the seventh inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat Adrian Houser and the Chicago White Sox 3-2 Sunday for their first series sweep of the season.

Ramón Urías had two hits and drove in a run for the last-place Orioles, who limited Chicago to five runs in the three games. Baltimore's three-game winning streak matches its longest of the year.

Mike Tauchman homered for the White Sox, who have lost six of seven and fell to 6-26 on the road.

Morton (2-7) gave up one unearned run and six hits over 6 2/3 innings. The 41-year-old has won his past two starts after beginning his first season with the Orioles with an 0-7 record and a 9.38 ERA.

Morton left to cheers from many in the crowd of 33,037 after being booed loud and often in April.

Gregory Soto replaced Morton and immediately allowed a solo homer to Tauchman, but Baltimore held on. Bryan Baker worked the ninth for his second career save, the first since 2022.

Houser (1-1) was striving to become the first pitcher in franchise history to make three straight scoreless starts to begin his career with the White Sox. After throwing six shutout innings against both Seattle and the Mets, the right-hander gave up three runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Baltimore went up 2-0 in the third, ending Houser's run of scoreless innings at 14. Urías drove in a run with a single and Ryan O'Hearn delivered a sacrifice fly.

After Andrew Benintendi singled and scored on an error in the sixth, Baltimore answered in the bottom half with an RBI double by Dylan Carlson.

Key moment

Chicago had the tying run at second with two outs in the sixth when Morton struck out Edgar Quero.

Key stat

A walk to O'Hearn in the sixth gave Baltimore 136 straight games with at least one walk, the longest current streak in the majors and second longest in Orioles history.

Up next

White Sox: RHP Jonathan Cannon (2-6, 4.15 ERA) starts Monday night against the visiting Detroit Tigers.

Orioles: After a day off, the Orioles send Tomoyuki Sugano ( 4-3, 3.23) to the mound Tuesday night in Seattle.