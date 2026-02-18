Morning dense fog in Baltimore metro, tracking two storms ahead

Dense fog in Baltimore Wednesday and Thursday morning

Areas of dense fog are likely during your Wednesday morning commute. Visibility in many neighborhoods near and close to the Baltimore Beltway have visibility at or less than 1/4 mile. If you're headed out this morning, please budget yourself extra travel time and use low beams with your headlights.

Fog will quickly dissipate after 10 a.m. Wednesday, but clouds linger for the rest of the day.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Carroll, Howard, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Harford, Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne's, Caroline, and Talbot counties in Maryland until 10 a.m.

Additional areas of dense fog are possible Wednesday night into the Thursday morning commute. Right now there are still some questions with just how widespread the fog will be, so check back with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team just incase another Alert Day is needed for the Thursday morning commute for dense fog.

Several rounds of wet weather headed toward Maryland

Scattered showers are possible Wednesday afternoon between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. While not everywhere will get wet, you'll need an umbrella if you're headed out and about just incase you run into one of these showers. Any rain that does develop should remain on the light side.

Another round of showers will develop Thursday afternoon and evening. These showers will be pushing up from the southwest and moving northeast. So wet weather will arrive first across southern Maryland before it works it's way to the north into the City around dinner hour.

A steadier rain is likely late Thursday night into Friday morning. Right now, the heaviest of the rain may exit just before the morning commute Friday, but we'll keep an eye on it, just incase the timeline changes. Friday afternoon should dry out with high temperatures around 50°

Weekend starts nice then tracking a coastal storm

Saturday appears to be the pick day of the weekend. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with dry weather expected. Highs should top out in the lower 50s.

Another storm system may approach Maryland late in the weekend just as colder air blows in. Rain changing to a wintry mix or snow is possible in our region Sunday into Sunday night. Considering this is several days away, there is still quite a bit of forecast uncertainty. Winter weather is not yet certain across Baltimore. Either way, it'll feel much more wintry into early next week as colder air plunges into the area.

Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team for updates on the fog and the potential weekend coastal storm.