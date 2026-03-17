2 Morgan State University wrestlers become first in the program to compete in NCAA championships

Two Morgan State University wrestlers are competing in the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships. It's the first time in the program's history.

Sophomore Eugene Harney has taken the 18th seed in the 149 weight class. Yannis Charles is in the 33rd seed in the 157 weight class. The match is set for Thursday in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reaching the NCAA Championships

Harney will face the No. 15 seed from the University of Iowa. Harney enters the tournament with a 28-4 record, fresh off capturing the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association (EIWA) Championship title, and currently ranks No. 24 nationally.

"Eugene is a special young man with tremendous confidence," said Head Coach Kenny Monday. "He's fearless when it comes to big moments and stays poised when the pressure hits. Winning the EIWA championship has built even more confidence for him, and he's capable of winning an NCAA title."

Yannis will face the No. 32 seed of Bellarmine in his first-round matchup. The winner will compete against the No. 1 seed from Penn State University.

"Yannis battled injuries early but has bounced back with great confidence," Monday said. "Eugene's 28 wins this season and Yannis' incredible EIWA performance reinforce that through hard work and an unwavering will to win, you can be successful here at Morgan State."

Both wrestlers said it took years of hard work to get to this point.

"A part of me is 'I can't believe I did it,' and part of me is 'I knew I could always do it,'" Charles said.

"It's just showing up even when it gets hard," Harney said.

They are feeling a number of emotions ahead of their matches.

"I'm very excited. I mean, I can't lie and say that I'm not nervous," Charles said.

"I feel good. I mean, I just worked out," Harney said. "I'm trying to win."

History-making wins at Morgan State

This milestone is historic. It's the first time Morgan State's wrestling team has qualified for the championship.

Morgan State is the only HBCU in the country offering a Division I wrestling program. The team is in its third consecutive season. It's led by Olympic gold medalist Kenny Monday.

"I think it's monumental for the program," he said. "When I first took the job, I knew it would be very difficult to start a program from scratch."

"To see what it means to other people, it makes me smile," Harney said. "It's bigger than me."

"Hopefully, other programs will start up," Charles said. "I'm just looking to broaden the eyes of everybody looking in from the outside."

Monday said this is just the beginning for the program. He said it sends a clear message to other athletes — you can come to Morgan State and compete on the highest level.

"Now, they believe I can go to Morgan State," he said. "It's about putting yourself in a program that you can believe in and know that you can compete with anybody in the country."