Morgan State University nursing program achieves 100% first-time NCLEX-RN pass rate

Morgan State University's Department of Nursing achieved a perfect NCLEX-RN pass rate among its 2025 nursing graduates who took the exam for the first time.

The accomplishment secured the HBCU's position as the top-ranked nursing program in Maryland for the 2025-2026 academic year.

"What it says is that the time and effort, the things that we do to ensure excellence in our nursing grads, are showing in the ranking, and we're very proud," Morgan State University Department of Nursing Chair Dr. Maija Anderson said.

Morgan State program outperforms state/national averages

According to the 2025–2026 NCLEX-RN Program Report, the complete cohort of Morgan State candidates testing during the current academic reporting period passed on their first attempt, outperforming statewide and national averages, which hovered near 87% and 86%, respectively.

"Before you take the exam, you feel like you don't know anything," said Zang Kelly Narthzereth, a 2025 graduate. "After you pass the exam, you feel like all the sleepless nights are beginning to pay off."

"This achievement affirms the strength, discipline, and intentionality of a program that has steadily built toward this level of excellence," said Kim Dobson Sydnor, Ph.D., dean of the School of Community Health and Policy. "A 100% pass rate is not simply a measure of academic success—it reflects the readiness of our graduates to enter the profession at a critical moment for healthcare."

Journey to passing the NCLEX-RN

Narthzereth is one of roughly 22 Morgan State nursing grads who passed the NCLEX-RN on their first attempt.

Much of what Narthzereth learned came from lab rooms like this at Morgan State University's Health and Human Services Center. It's where he and other students stepped into a nurse's shoes.

"Simulation is where they will act out a real-life scenario as if they're in a hospital," said Robin McMillion, the MSU Nursing Program Skills Lab Coordinator.

"You're the nurse," said another coordinator, Bernadette Adams. "We expect you to have nursing judgment."

Other students and 2026 grads are also proud of the accomplishment.

"Very empowering. I feel like I'm standing on the shoulders of giants right now." Morgan State University Nursing 2026 Graduate Yasmin Morris said. "They gave very encouraging words throughout this whole semester."

Morris just graduated and is preparing to take the NCLEX-RN next month. Morris said she feels well prepared and is getting extra guidance from Narthzereth.

"To have someone that was just in your shoes not even a year ago help you out, it does make a big difference in your journey," Morris said.

Dr. Anderson added that the department spends a lot of time updating the nursing curriculum to ensure their students achieve success.

Students also have access to a post-graduate study program where they meet with coaches after graduation to help them study for the exam.