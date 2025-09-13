Morgan State University former president, Earl S. Richardson dies at 81

Dr. Earl S. Richardson, Morgan State University's former president, has died, the college announced on Saturday.

Richardson, 81, served as Morgan State's 9th inaugurated president from 1984 to 2010.

During his 25-year tenure, Richardson helped transition Morgan State from a liberal arts college to a credited doctoral research institution.

"As we mourn his passing, let us also honor his extraordinary contributions by rededicating ourselves to the ideals he championed and the mission he so faithfully advanced," David Wilson, Morgan State's current president, wrote in a tribute to Richardson. "Morgan is stronger today because of Earl S. Richardson, and for that, we are eternally grateful.

Who was Earl S. Richardson?

Under Richardson's guidance, Morgan State University increased enrollment by more than 75 percent, developed more than 38 new degree programs, and underwent $500 million in renovations.

Richardson received numerous awards for his achievements, including the Maryland Senate's prestigious Citizenship Award, and was recognized by President Barack Obama for outstanding service to American Higher Education.

Dr. Richardson led the National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education Board and was also chosen by President Bill Clinton to lead the White House Advisory Board for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

Today, Morgan State is classified as a Preeminent Public Urban Research University and contributes more than $1.5 billion annually to Maryland's economy.

It was also named as a National Treasure in 2016 as Maryland's largest historically Black college and one of the nation's first institutions to offer post-secondary education to African Americans.

In 2008, Morgan State dedicated a 222,000 sq ft. library to Richardson.

Maryland leaders react

Mayor Scott took to X to reflect on Richardson's death, stating, under his leadership, he "brought new students and new investments to Baltimore, helping to drive our own citywide growth...He knew that building a path to higher education meant opening doors for countless young people to reach their full potential. I am so grateful for his service to our city and our country."

Governor Wes Moore also gave his condolences to Richardson, his family, and friends.

"For decades, President Dr. Earl Richardson was a pillar of Maryland and the Morgan State University Community. Dr. Richardson dedicated his life to the education of young Marylanders — our home is stronger because of his work."