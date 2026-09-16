Morgan State University receives $10 million for research programs

Morgan State University is getting $10 million in federal funding to support research programs that will expand opportunities for students, faculty and the university, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen's office announced Wednesday.

Van Hollen joined U.S. Senator Angela Alsobrooks and U.S. Congressman Kweisi Mfume in announcing the donation to the Historically Black College or University (HBCU). Morgan State is recognized as a "National Treasure" by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The federal funding will allow the university to establish the new Institute for Trusted Autonomous Networks (TITAN), expand research and doctoral training and increase the institution's capacity to achieve very high research activity status (R1) on the Carnegie Classification scale, said the statement.

"Maryland is a national leader in research and innovation, and institutions like Morgan State are a prime reason for our continued success. I've fought for critical investments in Morgan State over the years, including through the creation of the HBCU/MI Pilot Program to support expanding its research capacity," said Senator Van Hollen.

The investment stems from the HBCU and Minority-Serving Institutions (MSI) pilot programs, which Van Hollen has supported.

"This award affirms the strength of Morgan's research trajectory and provides catalytic support at a pivotal point in our evolution as a public research university," said David K. Wilson, president of Morgan State University.

TITAN will be a university-wide research and education initiative focused on the development of autonomous systems that can operate safely in complex and uncertain environments. TITAN will follow how artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, quantum-enhanced security and other technologies perform predictably and transparently, resist cyberattacks and system failures and support sound decision-making, according to the statement.

"Maryland is leading the nation in research, technology and innovation," said Senator Alsobrooks. "I am so proud that Morgan State University will receive $10 million in federal funding for research programs. Morgan State students have always been leaders, leaving lasting impacts on Maryland and our entire nation – this investment will work to keep building up our students, fueling our economy, and transforming our world."

Congressman Kweisi Mfume said, "Morgan State University is one of our nation's leading HBCUs, and this infusion of funding will only strengthen that reputation."