Baltimore's Morgan State, D.C.'s Howard rank as top area HBCUs

Baltimore's Morgan State University and Washington D.C.'s Howard University have been named among the top Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), according to a ranking by Forbes magazine.

Morgan State took the No. 4 spot on the list for public HBCUs, while Howard was ranked No. 1 among private HBCUs. Another Maryland HBCU, Bowie State University, came in at No. 7 on the list of public institutions.

In choosing Howard, Forbes said the university "has long produced top players in business, science, the arts, journalism and politics and offers a full suite of graduate programs, including medical, dental and law schools." It noted that the school's law program produced Thurgood Marshall, while undergrad alumni of Howard include Kamala Harris, Toni Morrison and Chadwick Boseman.

Howard disenrollment

Forbes alluded to recent news involving Howard's disenrollment of more than 500 students over financial obligation requirements. Last month, Howard confirmed it had sent notifications to the students "whose accounts did not reflect the required enrollment and financial obligations by the previously communicated deadlines."

The publication pointed to the fact that more than 200 students have since had their enrollments reinstated after resolving their financial situations with Howard.

Last week, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced Thursday the state will provide an $800 credit and admissions support for students disenrolled at Howard University who decide to attend universities in Maryland.

Moore directed the state's Higher Education Commission and the University System of Maryland (USM) "to establish a coordinated process to help affected students identify available programs, navigate financial aid options, and seek expedited late admissions review at USM," a news release said.

Morgan State

Morgan State is described as a university that has "carved out several modern niches with programs in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity; applied neuroscience; screenwriting and animation; journalism; and Ph.D. programs in applied sociology and social justice." Famous alumni include Earl G. Graves Sr., founder of Black Enterprise magazine; Washington D.C. journalist April Ryan; and Maryland Congressman Kweisi Mfume.

Bowie State

Forbes says Bowie State University, Maryland's oldest HBCU, has built several strong programs over the past decade. These include computer science and cyber operations engineering, software engineering, data analytics and bioinformatics. The university also emphasizes partnerships with federal agencies.

Notable alumni of Bowie State include retired U.S. Air Force Major General Patrick S. Ryder, a former Pentagon press secretary. He earned a master's in public administration at Bowie. Additional graduates include R&B singer Toni Braxton and Christa McAuliffe, a teacher and astronaut who died in the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster.