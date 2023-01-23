Morgan State to receive millions to boost research opportunities

BALTIMORE - Morgan State University is gearing up to receive millions in funding aimed at research.

During a news conference on Monday, Morgan State University President David Wilson made the announcement alongside U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, who played a pivotal role in helping pass the bill.

"We really express our appreciation for all that you have done, all that you are doing and all that we know you will continue to do," Wilson said.

The federal program that facilitated the funds is called the HBCU Rise Act.

The research money will be directed to Morgan State University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

The additional funding is poised to help boost research opportunities for the HBCU and achieve the coveted Carnegie Foundation's 'very high research activity' status classified as an R-1.

"Which is why I have been delighted to work with Dr. Wilson and others to make sure at the federal level we're providing more resources to HBCUs in every area including STEM," Sen. Van Hollen said.

Johns Hopkins and University of Maryland College Park currently hold an R-1 classification. Morgan State University has a R-2 designation. Sen. Van Hollen said the federal funding will make Morgan State University competitive.

Wilson said the university received $9 million from the Department of Defense and that the additional five million brings the total to 14 million paving the way in becoming a top research university.

"This is a very big deal and its very good news," Sen. Van Hollen said.