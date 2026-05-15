D.C. man facing life sentence for 2023 Morgan State mass shooting

A D.C. man has been convicted for his role in the 2023 mass shooting at Morgan State University.

Marquis Brown, one of the two men who were involved, is facing a 259-year prison sentence for shooting five people at the school.

"We look forward to presenting our case at sentencing and advocating for the maximum penalty, so this defendant is held fully accountable for the harm and trauma he caused through his violent actions," said Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates.

The incident took place on Tuesday, October 4, 2023, at the beginning of Morgan State's homecoming week, forcing the university to cancel the remainder of its celebrations.

Police responded at 1700 Argonne Drive near the school's Marshall Apartment Complex, just before 9:30 p.m. There, they found five people, including four students, had been shot. Each of them survived.