Watch CBS News
Sports

Morgan State edged by Norfolk State, 85-82

/ AP

Denise Koch has your Monday evening news update (2/26/2024)
Denise Koch has your Monday evening news update (2/26/2024) 01:39

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jamarii Thomas scored 20 points to help Norfolk State hold off Morgan State 85-82 on Monday night.

Thomas added five rebounds for the Spartans (19-9, 9-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Christian Ings made two 3-pointers and all seven of his free throws, scoring 17. Allen Betrand had 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting with two 3-pointers.

Rob Lawson finished with 20 points to lead the Bears (9-18, 5-6). Wynston Tabbs added 19 points and Will Thomas scored 13.

First published on February 26, 2024 / 10:44 PM EST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.