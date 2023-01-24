Watch CBS News
Sports

Morgan State earns 77-71 victory against Norfolk State

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE (AP) — Will Thomas scored 27 points as Morgan State beat Norfolk State 77-71 on Monday night.

Thomas also had 11 rebounds for the Bears (11-9, 4-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Isaiah Burke scored 21 points and added three steals. Kameron Hobbs shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Spartans (13-7, 3-2) were led in scoring by Kris Bankston, who finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and two steals. 

Joe Bryant Jr. added 12 points and four assists for Norfolk State. In addition, Caheim Brown finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

First published on January 23, 2023 / 10:54 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.