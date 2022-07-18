Watch CBS News
More than 3 million state tax returns processed in Maryland

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Office of the Comptroller has processed more than three million state tax returns for the 2021 tax year, according to state officials.

State Comptroller Peter Franchot made the processing announcement on Monday morning. He noted that the average refund check for Marylanders was about $1,100.

More than 2.78 million of the returns—roughly 93%—were filed electronically, state officials said.

To date, more than 2.34 billion in refunds have been returned to 2.14 million Maryland taxpayers, according to the Maryland Office of the Comptroller.

The state agency has 12 offices across Maryland where taxpayers can get help filing their taxes. 

Additionally, taxpayers can dial a toll-free number to receive free assistance with tax preparation, state officials said. 

First published on July 18, 2022 / 11:20 AM

