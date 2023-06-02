More than half of the power outages caused by blown transformer restored in Annapolis

BALTIMORE - More than half of the homes in Annapolis that lost power Thursday afternoon have had their power restored, according to the City of Annapolis.

As of 8 p.m., officials said 21,000 households have regained power after a transformer blew in the city.

BGE reported more than 72,000 power outages across Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, including at the US Naval Academy. More than 42,000 households were impacted in Annapolis.

The rest of the power is expected to be restored Thursday night.

The City of Annapolis said traffic lights across the city were impacted.

"At 3:15 p.m. an equipment failure impacted a large part of Anne Arundel County, causing more than 72,000 BGE customers to lose electric service," said BGE spokesperson Nick Alexopulos. "BGE crews are currently working as quickly and safely as possible to determine the cause of the equipment failure and an estimated time of restoration for customers who remain without power. We are fully mobilized and working multiple paths--from crews on the ground to automated distribution equipment--to resolve the issue. We expect to restore service for all impacted customers later this evening. We appreciate customers' patience as we address this issue."

Power is out around the City of Annapolis. Please treat intersections as four-way stops. Use caution and be patient. Will update with information from BGE as it becomes available. — CityofAnnapolis (@CityofAnnapolis) June 1, 2023

Annapolis Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier said a transformer blew at the Cedar Park substation. The City of Annapolis said the power outage impacted the Annapolis peninsula and surrounding communities.