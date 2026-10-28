More clouds over Maryland today, rain returns next week

You may notice some changes in the sky today, as passing high-level clouds block out a bit more of the sunshine heading into the afternoon. Though, the forecast remains dry through Halloween, ahead of big changes next week.

Under increasing clouds, temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 60s. The forecast remains dry, despite more clouds streaming overhead. It will be a pleasant afternoon and evening to get outside.

Fall color continues to expand across Maryland. Current weather conditions are extremely supportive of the color change. Moderate fall color is being observed across most of central Maryland and the Baltimore metro. We should reach peak over the next week or two - close to the seasonal average.

Late week warmth, cool and comfy Halloween for Maryland

Thursday is back to more sunshine, with afternoon temperatures peaking in the lower 70s. Friday will be the warmest day of the workweek, with afternoon highs climbing into the mid and upper 70s. A few neighborhoods could reach 80°!

A weak cold front will cross the area late Friday or early Saturday. The forecast remains dry as it moves through. The front will help cool temperatures down a bit through Halloween weekend. Clouds will increase on Halloween (Saturday) afternoon. But, the forecast remains dry. Temperatures are forecast to peak in he mid to upper 60s on Saturday.

Plan on temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s through trick-or-treating on Saturday with dry weather conditions and light winds.

Wet weather will gradually return for the start of November

Remember - we fall back by one hour Sunday at 2 a.m. Your sunrise Sunday will be an hour earlier at 6:34 a.m. The sunset will also be an hour earlier at 5:05 p.m. Sunday's weather looks mostly cloudy, with a chance of spotty rain arriving late in the day.

A bigger weather pattern change comes as we begin November. Several rounds of wet weather are possible during the first workweek of November. It appears that Tuesday will feature some of the wettest weather... that could linger into the middle of the week. At this point, we still need more rain as drier than normal conditions continue across the region.