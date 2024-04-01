Watch CBS News
Montgomery County judge rules Maryland's Child Victims Act unconstitutional

BALTIMORE - A judge in Montgomery County ruled Maryland's Child Victims Act unconstitutional.

The law erases any time limits for victims of sexual abuse to sue perpetrators and any institutions that enabled the abuse, including the Catholic Church and Boy Scouts.

Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Jeannie Cho ruled the act violates Maryland's constitution and Declaration of Rights.

The ruling is expected to be appealed to a higher court.

