Baltimore's popular MOM's Organic Market temporarily closed due to rodent infestation

A popular grocery store in Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood is temporarily closed due to a "rodent infestation," according to a notice on its door from the Baltimore City Department of Health.

A health inspector was at MOM's Organic Market on 40th Street in North Baltimore for about three hours on Wednesday. During that time, no rat infestation was identified, but there were mouse droppings, and some food products had been chewed open, the city health department said.

The health department says the market must stay closed until it passes reinspection.

What the inspection report says

The inspection report obtained by WJZ shows that pest control found five dead mice and some cockroches on glue pads in the back of the market on March 5.

Candy bars were found chewed by rodents, and mouse droppings were found in the candy aisle, under shelves in the bulk food section and under aisles throughout the store, according to the report.

The inspector advises that the facility clean and sanitize all of the surfaces, and then have emergency pest control check to see if there are any remaining rodents.

The Baltimore City Health Department will determine when the store passes its reinspection.