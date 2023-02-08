Watch CBS News
Missing Howard County man found in trunk of rental car

BALTIMORE — A missing Howard County man was found dead in the trunk of an abandoned rental car in Ohio, Columbus police said Wednesday.

Early morning on January 14, the body of 44-year-old Hajid Jordan, was found in the trunk of an abandoned Tesla Model 3, in a west Columbus neighborhood.

Detectives are now asking for help in locating two individuals seen on surveillance video in relation to the discovery of a missing man's body in a Tesla Model 3. 

Missing Maryland Man Found Dead in Trunk of Rental Car by Columbus Division of Police on YouTube

Jordan was reported missing from Howard County, Maryland.

Anyone with information that could help identify either of the individuals or provide more information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Kelley from the Columbus Police Homicide Bureau at 614-645-0907 or by emailing tkelley@columbuspolice.org.  

Anonymous tips can also be made to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

