BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police are searching for a 45-year-old man who has been missing since New Year's Day.

Jaron Spriggs was last seen in the Woodlawn area on January 1.

#MISSING: 45-year-old Jaron ("JR") Spriggs (5'9", 165 lbs.) Last made contact on January 1, 2023. Unknown clothing description or direction of travel. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. #HelpLocate pic.twitter.com/GUNrcexmCg — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) February 21, 2023

Spriggs' clothing is unknown, as is his direction of travel.

Anyone with information on Spriggs' whereabouts should call 911 or 410-307-2020.