Minors suspected of armed robbery arrested after pursuit from Baltimore into Pennsylvania

BALTIMORE - Three minors were arrested Tuesday after a pursuit that started in Baltimore City ended in Pennsylvania.

Baltimore police followed a video believed to be wanted in connection with an armed robbery. The pursuit continued on I-83 North to the Baltimore County line.

The suspects drove into Pennsylvania where the pursuit was picked up by state troopers.

Pennsylvania State Highway Patrol said troopers activated their emergency equipment in an attempt to stop the suspects, but the suspects continued to lead the pursuit.

The car got off I-83 at the Leader Heights Exit (Exit 14) in Pennsylvania, before stopped in a nearby field. All three minors got out of the car and took off on foot before they were caught by troopers.

They were found to be in possession of marijuana and stolen property, according to state troopers.

They were then released to the custody of their parents.

The minors are facing charges of fleeing and eluding, drug possession and receiving stolen property.