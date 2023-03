BALTIMORE - A minor was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Glen Burnie.

Anne Arundel County Police were called to the area of Winding Wood Road near Green Branch Lane for a reported shooting.

Detectives on scene determined the victim is NOT an adult. Juvenile victim with non- life-threatening injuries. https://t.co/trBAutegul — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) March 19, 2023

The minor has non-life-threatening injuries.